'Daily Show' star Noah coming to SFC
'Daily Show' star Trevor Noah will perform at State Farm Center on Oct. 27 as part of Homecoming weekend at the UI.
Noah is best known as the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central and as author of the best-selling book "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."
He joins a list of fall headliners at State Farm Center also featuring country star Kip Moore, rock band The Script, Christian band Newsboys and the Foo Fighters.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 8.
