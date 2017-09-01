UPDATE: Fatal shooting victim identified

UPDATE 1:35 P.M.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Brandon J. Smith, 19, of Champaign, was the man killed by gunfire on North McKinley Avenue early Friday.

An autopsy was planned for Friday.

CHAMPAIGN — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed this morning, the fourth fatal shooting in the city in 2017.

At approximately 12:44 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 1200 block of North McKinley Avenue after officers heard gunshots in the area. Arriving on the scene, police found a 19-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mr. Smith was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are investigating this incident and interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call 217-403-6900. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at www.373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.