UPDATE: Lanes back open after I-57 crash near Rantoul
|
Update 5:10 p.m.:
The crash scene has been cleared, state police said.
* * *
A three-vehicle crash is blocking a lane on Interstate 57 northbound near Rantoul, according to state police.
The left lane and left shoulder are blocked at milepost 250 just before the Rantoul exit. Expect delays.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.