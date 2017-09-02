Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Atwood

ATWOOD — A Decatur woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Atwood Friday.

Whitney Summerlott, 24, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 6:41 p.m. Friday.

The crash occurred in Garrett Township. According to a release from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, Mrs. Summerlott was traveling north through an intersection just northeast of Atwood when she was struck by another vehicle on the driver’s side.

She suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital.

The name of the other driver was not released.