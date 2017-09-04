Updated: severe thunderstorm watch expires
The severe thunderstorm watch for our area has been allowed to expire.
**
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Moultrie, northern Shelby, southwestern Piatt and southeastern Macon counties until 6 p.m.
**
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Piatt, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie.
You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
