Updated: severe thunderstorm watch expires
Updated: severe thunderstorm watch expires

Mon, 09/04/2017 - 7:48pm | Tim Ditman

The severe thunderstorm watch for our area has been allowed to expire.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Moultrie, northern Shelby, southwestern Piatt and southeastern Macon counties until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Piatt, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie.

You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.

