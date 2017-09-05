Coroner IDs two double homicide victims in Danville

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Danville police are investing a shooting on Labor Day at this residence in the 500 block of Harvey Street that left two men dead.

Updated: 3:10 p.m.

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the names of the two men who were found shot to death at a house at 517 Harvey St. on Monday evening.

Jane McFadden identified the men as Rafael Arevalo and Omar Roman, both 26 and from Danville.

McFadden said autopsies for both men will be conducted on Wednesday morning.

Shane Clark said he met Arevalo, a longtime resident, when he moved to Danville five years ago. He identified Mr. Roman as Mr. Arevalo's friend.

"He was an amazing guy, one of my best friends," Clark said of Mr. Arevalo, his voice choked with emotion. "He was the nicest guy who would give you the shirt off his back."

The shooting occurred sometime before 7:13 p.m. when police responded to the 500 block of Harvey Street for a report of shots fired, according to Cmdr. Josh Webb.

Webb said upon arrival, the officers located two male victims inside of a house.

Anyone with any information on the crime is being asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).