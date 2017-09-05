Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV
TUSCOLA — A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday morning in a crash with an SUV, state police said.
James E. Kleiss, a 66-year-old Tuscola man, was southbound in a Ford Edge on U.S. 45 and was about to turn left onto Northline Road, according to a report.
Jeffrey E. Marker, a 53-year-old Tuscola man, was northbound on U.S. 45 when Kleiss turned left, state police said. Marker collided with the passenger side of Kleiss’s car and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Marker received minor injuries, trooper Tracy Lillard said, and was transported to a local hospital.
Kleiss was cited for failing to yield.
