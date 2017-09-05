Salt and Light targeting November opening at former Urbana County Market

Champaign-based Salt and Light Ministries will soon announce a fundraising campaign to support the group's second location at the former County Market on Philo Road in Urbana. But until then, the construction equipment keeps whizzing as the ministry plans to increase its space by nearly seven times. Tim Ditman recently got a tour of the new facility and has this report.

Story transcript:



Salt and Light has entered into five year a lease to purchase agreement with Niemann Foods, where its rent will go toward the purchase of the building. Executive Director Nathan Montgomery isn't announcing a price tag yet, but he does say the goal is to be open by November.



You'll see the familiar food co-op and thrift store and also a computer lab, child care space, classrooms, space for other non-profits, and even a coffee shop.



"For communities to flourish you need safe spaces to gather. And there's just not really much of that in this area. Not to mention that we're surrounded by senior living apartments housing many low-income individuals. And the nearest coffee shop is two miles away. So we look at it as an opportunity to provide that gathering space as well as a training ground for the people that we're working with," Montgomery says.



For Salt and Light's Director of Retail Mike Jenkins, the extra space is music to his ears.



"At the current location, it's really tight. Many of our participants and customers are coming into a place where it's congested. And even though [the Champaign location] is very community friendly, this gives us an opportunity to open up and serve people, not only our participants but our customers, in a way that Salt and Light wants to but in a way that we've just never done before," Jenkins says.



The new location will not only mean a more stable funding base for Salt and Light but also a doubling of its 18 member staff. And applications are available this week.