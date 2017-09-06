UI police deploying decoy bikes to deter theft

The University of Illinois Police Department has a new way to stop people from stealing bicycles on campus.



Patrol officer Grant Briggs said the department began using anti-theft bikes about three weeks ago, and the effort has already led to four arrests. Briggs said the bikes are being placed where officers are able to monitor them, and the department is hoping that it will become a deterrent to those who are thinking about stealing a bicycle.



"We're setting bicycles out that we can monitor. We set in them basically in the same sort of configuration that many students do, maybe not ideally secured using a U-lock and proper bike rack. And basically we're using a combination of security camera video and electronic tracking to keep tabs on the bikes. And we're able to actually be notified once those bicycles have been picked up and stolen. And we use that information to apprehend the offenders," said Briggs.

Briggs said the bikes look no different than other bikes on the rack.



UI police said as many as 100 bikes totaling more $25,000 in value are stolen on the UI campus every

year, and it is likely that many more stolen bikes are not reported to police.



If you have a bike on campus, you are strongly encouraged to register your bike at go.illinois.edu/mybike That makes it easier to return lost or stolen bikes to their owner. You should also properly lock your bicycle using a good U-lock or two to secure both the tires and bicycle body to a rack.