UPDATED: Piatt County man gets 55 years for wife's 1990 murder

Video: VIDEO: Scenes from Gregory Houser's sentencing » more Videographer: Heather Coit Several of Sheryl Houser's family members and friends took the stand and read victim-impact statements at the sentencing of her estranged husband, Gregory Houser, for her 1990 murder. Piatt County Judge Karle Koritz sentenced Houser to 55 years in prison. Image Gallery

MONTICELLO — Gregory Houser was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for murdering his estranged wife 27 years ago in their rural Mansfield home.

Houser, 57, was convicted in July of strangling Sheryl Houser on the night of Oct. 4-5, 1990, then staging the scene in their garage to look like a suicide by hanging. A Piatt County jury also found that he committed a sexual assault in the commission of the murder, making him eligible for an enhanced sentence.

During Wednesday's hearing at the Piatt County Courthouse, Judge Karle Koritz said one aggravating factor in sentencing was that the Housers' three sons — then ages 6, 3 and 15 months — were left alone in the home where their mother's body was discovered.

"That was a cruel thing to do, Mr. Houser," Koritz said.

Wednesday's lengthy hearing began with Koritz dismissing Houser's motion that the verdict be set aside or that a new trial be granted altogether.

The prosecution called eight witnesses, and two of Ms. Houser's family members read victim-impact statements — Lisa Stoutenborough, speaking for all three sisters, and her mother, Phyllis Fehr, who wth husband Vic raised Ms. Houser's three sons.

Since the laws of 1990 were used in this case, truth in sentencing does not apply. That means, with time for good behavior, Houser could end up serving about half of the 55-year sentence.

He also will get credit for 349 days served.