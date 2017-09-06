Work begins on Neil Street overpass

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette The scene on northbound Neil Street near Kenyon Road in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Work has started on repairing one of the city's busiest interstate overpasses.

On Wednesday, crews were on the scene of an Illinois Department of Transportation project on Neil Street near Interstate 74. Resurfacing will take place — in both directions — on Neil from Edgebrook Drive to Anthony Drive.

The overpass, pockmarked with rough patches, has been subject to frequent complaints by motorists.

Completion is planned for November.