Work begins on Neil Street overpass
CHAMPAIGN — Work has started on repairing one of the city's busiest interstate overpasses.
On Wednesday, crews were on the scene of an Illinois Department of Transportation project on Neil Street near Interstate 74. Resurfacing will take place — in both directions — on Neil from Edgebrook Drive to Anthony Drive.
The overpass, pockmarked with rough patches, has been subject to frequent complaints by motorists.
Completion is planned for November.
