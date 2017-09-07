Chief opponent: Stop playing halftime music

Updated 1:10 p.m.

Noted Chief Illiniwek opponent Stephen Kaufman urged University of Illinois trustees today to stop playing the Chief's dance music at halftime, but that suggestion didn't appear to win over Chancellor Robert Jones.

In public comments to the board, Kaufman commended the campus for dropping the "war chant" music at UI athletic events but said the university needs to take other steps to distance itself from the controversial symbol, which was retired in 2007.

He called on the UI to stop the sale of merchandise with Chief logos, end the association of the nickname "Fighting Illini" with Native Americans, stop supporting appearances by unofficial Chief portrayers at UI events, and stop the appointment of new Chiefs by others, as the symbol is the property of the university.

Kaufman, an emeritus UI professor, said the UI has failed to fulfill the original resolution retiring the Chief, which called for an end to the use of Native Amerian imagery as an athletic symbol along with "the related regalia" and logo.

"There is no place in America for the perpetuation of of racism and racial stereotyping," Kaufman said.

Notably, Kaufman didn't call for dropping the name "Fighting Illini" but restoring it to its "original connotation." He pointed out that the agreement with the NCAA allowing the university to continue using the name urged that it conduct an educational campaign to help people understand its origins and "the lack of any direct association with Native Americans.

The name was originally used to honor soldiers who fought in World War I.

Illinois "can be a leader" in the national movement to remove racial symbols that "dishonor, promote discord & perpetuate racial hostility," Kaufman said said.

Trustees and administrators didn't respond directly to Kaufman's remarks.

Afterward, Jones said he's had "many conversations" with Kaufman on the subject and "he and I don't see necessarily eye to eye on the issues, so I don't have much more to add."

But he reiterated that the "Three-in-One" music and the name "Fighting Illini" aren't going anywhere.

"We've tried to make that clear, and we'll continue to say it again and say it again and say it again," he said.

Jones said those issues have come up in conversations with constituents, as many other topics do.

"People want to talk to you about a wide array of issues, and so yes people have brought both of those issues up to us. As far as I'm concerned, and members of my leadership team are concerned, those issues are things that were part of this university long before the so-called Chief. So we just have to move o now and focus on the main issue of educating our students."

Later, Trustee Tiim Koritz said the music for the Three-in-One medley was written several years before the Chief's appearance at UI games. While it has since acquired an association with the Chief, "the music predated the dance," he said. "That's an important distinction, I think."

Kauman said the music was composed to "mimic american Indian culture and it is demeaning."

"Juicing up the crowd to scream, "CHIIEEEF" is no different than encouraging other racial epithets," Kaufman said.

"If the University of Mississippi recognized that it was the right thing to cease playing Dixie after 70 years, certainly, the UI administraiton can exhibit similar leadership," he said.

Koritz, who served in the Air Force, supported the idea of educating people about the historical roots of the Fighting Illini nickname.

"I'm ex-military, I have strong feelings for people who served their country," he said.

