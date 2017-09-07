Crash near Mahomet backs up I-74 to Champaign
MAHOMET — Traffic is backed up Thursday afternoon on Interstate 74 westbound from Mahomet to Champaign as a result of a multi-vehicle accident.
The crash occurred on I-74 at Prairieview Road near Mahomet and resulted in injuries, state police said.
They are urging drivers to use caution and seek alternate routes.
Three- vehicle accident on I-74 near Mahomet just west of Prairieview Rd. at 4:10 p.m.; avoid area if possible.
