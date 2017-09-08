UPDATE: Lanes open after vehicle on U.S. 45
8:45 a.m. update - both lanes are open
***
A vehicle fire on U.S. 45 southbound in Champaign County has backed up traffic this morning.
State police said one lane is closed as a result of the incident, which took place just south of Leverett Road.
More to come.
