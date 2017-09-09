Irma may move Illini football's Week 3 game to Champaign
The University of Illinois has made an offer to move next week's football game from Tampa, Florida, to Champaign due to Hurricane Irma.
The Illini are scheduled to play South Florida on Friday night at 6 p.m. central time.
Athletics spokesman Kent Brown said Saturday that athletic directors at both schools have had "preliminary discussions" about the move. The athletic directors are set to talk again later this weekend
Brown said any change would be South Florida's call, since the game is the school's home game. He says a bevy of things have to be considered, most notably the path of the hurricane and the damage it leaves behind. Non-weather considerations include travel, staffing, televison and ticket sales. It's unclear whether the day and time of the game would change.
Brown said Illinois is scheduled to travel to Tampa on Thursday. Presumably, a decision would have to be made by then. But Brown said there's no deadline to make a decision at this time. He said a public announcement will be made about any changes.
