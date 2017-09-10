Arrest made in fatal Champaign shooting

Photo by: Provided Champaign shooting suspect Jaki Pearson

CHAMPAIGN — Police have arrested an Urbana man in connection with a Sept. 1 shooting in Champaign.

Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said officers arrested Jaki Pearson, 20, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Lanore, Urbana, for murder after he turned himself at the Champaign Police Department at 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

Pearson was arrested for the fatal shooting of Brandon J. Smith, 19, in the 1200 block of North McKinley Avenue.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said Pearson’s attorney reached out to police and coordinated his surrender on Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant was issued for Pearson on Sept. 1. He is being held at the Champaign County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Department Investigations Division at 217-403-6900 or by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.