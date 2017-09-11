Champaign man charged with first-degree murder in Sept. 1 shooting

URBANA — A Champaign man was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Brandon Smith 11 days ago.

Jaki Pearson, 20, was arraigned on that charge in court Monday, a day after turning himself in to Champaign police. His bond remained at $1 million.

If convicted, Pearson faces a possible penalty of 45 to 85 years in prison. He is due back in court on Sept. 29.

Pearson is currently serving a sentence of probation for aggravated DUI stemming from a July 5, 2016 arrest.

Mr. Smith, 19, was shot in the 1200 block of North McKinley Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 and died from his injuries at Carle Hospital.

The former Urbana High School student became Champaign's fourth fatal shooting victim of 2017.