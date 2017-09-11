Marching Illini director: Not all band members support 'war chant'

In his first extended interview since it was made public two weeks ago that the "war chant" will no longer be played at Fighting Illini sporting events, the director of the Marching Illini is weighing in on the issue. Barry Houser said that while he supports the decision, he understands why people are upset and angry.

Houser said it was a collaborative decision that consisted of ongoing conversations with the administration for many years. He said even before he started at the University of Illinois in 2011, there had been discussions on whether the "war chant" should continue or not.

Houser said you have to look at how the music was making some students feel on campus, no matter if it was one student or 1,000 who might be offended by the chant.

Houser said some people have questioned his loyalty to the school's traditions.

Houser said there has been a misconception that all members of the Marching Illini supported the war chant. He said there have been some band members who did not support it and were uncomfortable with the music.

Houser also said despite the continued effort by some to get rid of the Three-in-One performance at halftime, it is not going anywhere.

Houser says that tradition, which he said band members have been a part of since 1926, is going to be preserved.

Houser added that the message from himself, Chancellor Robert Jones and athletic director Josh Whitman has been consistent in backing the Three-in-One.

Houser said the Marching Illini has a great deal of pride in the Three-in-One. He said the music needs to be protected.



**



Hear the full interview with Barry Houser here:



