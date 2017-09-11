Pearson charged with first-degree murder

URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Brandon Smith 10 days ago.

Jaki Pearson, 20, was arraigned on that charge in court Monday afternoon. Pearson's bond remained at $1 million.

If convicted, he faces a possible penalty of 45 to 85 years in prison. Pearson is due back in court on Sept. 29.

Mr. Smith, 19, was shot and killed in the early morning hours on Sept. 1, in the 1200 block of North McKinley Avenue in Champaign.