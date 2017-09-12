Candlelight vigil Sunday for Yingying Zhang

Video: Missing UI scholar enters car » more Videographer: UI Police In this surveillance video provided by UI police, Yingying Zhang is seen entering a black Saturn Astra (unknown year) — about the 40-second mark — on the east side of Goodwin Avenue in Urbana. The final shot of the video, starting at about the 1:02 mark, is a reference for the vehicle and shows it traveling north on Wright Street in front of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building.

URBANA — To mark 100 days since visiting scholar Yingying Zhang was last seen, the University of Illinois will be hosting a candlelight vigil this Sunday.

The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the quad side of Illini Union.

"In Chinese culture, 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute," according to the event's Facebook page.

The 26-year-old visiting scholar from China came to the University of Illinois in April to study agriculture and was reported missing June 9. Three weeks later, Brendt Christensen, 28, of Champaign, was in custody for allegedly luring her into his car and taking her to his west Champaign apartment.

While the FBI has said Ms. Zhang is presumed dead, she has not been found.