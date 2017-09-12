Candlelight vigil Sunday for Yingying Zhang
URBANA — To mark 100 days since visiting scholar Yingying Zhang was last seen, the University of Illinois will be hosting a candlelight vigil this Sunday.
The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the quad side of Illini Union.
"In Chinese culture, 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute," according to the event's Facebook page.
The 26-year-old visiting scholar from China came to the University of Illinois in April to study agriculture and was reported missing June 9. Three weeks later, Brendt Christensen, 28, of Champaign, was in custody for allegedly luring her into his car and taking her to his west Champaign apartment.
While the FBI has said Ms. Zhang is presumed dead, she has not been found.
