Police investigate robbery at Regions Bank in Champaign

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette A Champaign Police Department crime scene technician makes his way through the drive-thru at the Regions Bank at 111 S. State Street, C, after a bank robbery on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man who held up a Champaign bank Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Dennis Baltzell said a man entered the Regions Bank at 111 S. State St., C, at 3:12 p.m., “implied he had a weapon and got away with undetermined amount of cash,” adding that no one was hurt.

There were customers in the bank but they were in a separate room, away from the male teller who was robbed.

Baltzell said the robber was described as a white man in his early 30s; about 5 feet, 5 inches tall; with a skinny build. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The robber was last seen heading east from the bank on foot.

The bank was temporarily closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.