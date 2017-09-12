UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at Champaign mobile-home park

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign firefighters work to extinguish a fire Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at a home at the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park off Market Street near Interstate 74. Image

CHAMPAIGN — No one was harmed in a fire in a north Champaign mobile-home park just before noon Tuesday.

However, firefighters have been unable to say what sparked the blaze that left three adults — two women and a man — without a place to live.

Firefighters were called to the home on Sandalwood Drive in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park just before noon by two detectives who were in the area and saw smoke.

It was billowing from a home at the north end of the park, just south of the Interstate 74 overpass. At times, the visibility was zero on North Market Street and across the interstate as winds whipped the smoke in all directions.

Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters had the flames out within 25 minutes, but investigators remained on the scene about two more hours trying to figure out what caused the fire.

"It started in the kitchen. We are calling it undetermined," said Smith. "We could not pinpoint the source."

Smith said the occupants were either at work or out running errands when the fire was reported. The last one in the house had left in the mid- to late morning, he said.

A few houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution given the closeness of the mobile homes, Smith said.

The home was so badly burned that the occupants will not be able to live there.