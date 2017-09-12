UPDATE: No one hurt in mobile home park fire

Photo by: Mary Schenk/The News-Gazette Firefighters knock out windows while battling a blaze at Shadowood Mobile Homes in Champaign.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN — No one was harmed in a fire in a north Champaign mobile home park just before noon Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Sandalwood in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park just before noon by detectives who were in the area and saw smoke.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the home at the north end of the park, just south of the Interstate 74 overpass. At times, the visibility was zero on North Market Street as winds whipped the smoke in all directions.

Police Sgt. Tom Frost said police learned that the occupants of the home were both at work and that no one was inside. Firefighters had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes.

The home was not liveable.