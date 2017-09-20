UPDATE: Shooting took place in high school cafeteria

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette A Coles County Sheriff Deputy stands watch near Mattoon High School at the intersection of 26th Street and Marshall Avenue on Wednesday. Officers were blocking off the area near the high school, where a shooting took place earlier in the day.

MATTOON – One person is in custody following a shooting at Mattoon High School on Wednesday morning.

Police said there was one shooter and one person was injured but did not release any names. The school remained closed Wednesday afternoon as police continued to search the area.

Officials said the victim was hospitalized and in stable condition.

The Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 released on Facebook a statement this afternoon:

"Mattoon High School officials were made aware of an active student shooter at approximately 11:33 a.m. this morning on the Mattoon High School campus.

The School Resource Officers and school officials headed to the cafeteria where they heard shots fired.

The suspect fired shots in the school cafeteria, before he was subdued and disarmed.

Emergency procedures were activated and students and staff exited the high school. As a result of shots being fired, one student was injured.

First-responders arrived, secured the facility, and transported the student to the hospital. The injured student’s parents were notified and all students were transported to Riddle Elementary School to be released to their parents.

We are saddened that this event has happened and we will provide counseling to students in need. We will continue to work with emergency personnel to determine what happened.

We appreciate the quick response of school staff and first-responders. Most importantly, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the injured student and all who are affected by this tragedy."

UPDATE: Shooting took place in cafeteria at Mattoon High School, where suspect was subdued. @bzigterman w/latest: https://t.co/guKqEvXGvE pic.twitter.com/e0bAA59Hag — The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) September 20, 2017

***

According to the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center, there was a report of shots fired and one person shot at the high school. "No further info at this time. Everyone stay away from the area until further notice. Officers are securing the scene and investigating."

The Mattoon Journal Gazette and Times-Courier reports that police said that one person has been injured in the shooting.

Mattoon High School is on lockdown and students are being evacuated to Riddle Elementary School, where they can be picked up by parents, the newspaper reported.

A scanner call said the shooter was a white male wearing a white T-shirt and carrying a shotgun.

Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 said that all buildings in the district are on soft lockdown and release times are on a normal schedule.

More to come