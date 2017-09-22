Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 22, 2017
|
On vacation, Tom Kacich won't be answering your questions this week. However, he vows to come back stronger than ever next Friday. Go ahead and put him to work by clicking here.
In the meantime, Tom wanted everyone to watch our award-winning video story the night his favorite team — the Cubs — won it all in '16. He even makes a cameo in the John Dixon production that you can watch by clicking here.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.