Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 22, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 22, 2017
| Subscribe

More Local

Tom's #Mailbag, Sept. 22, 2017

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 2:00pm | The News-Gazette
Video:
Cubs fans party like it's 1908
Cubs fans party like it&#039;s 1908
» more
Videographer: John Dixon
Photo editor John Dixon spent Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with Cubs fans — in a rowdy campus bar and on Green Street where chaos ruled — documenting the Cubs' historic win over the Indians. 
  • Video
    Cubs win: the final out
  • Image
    kacich as mc

Other Related Content

On vacation, Tom Kacich won't be answering your questions this week. However, he vows to come back stronger than ever next Friday. Go ahead and put him to work by clicking here.

In the meantime, Tom wanted everyone to watch our award-winning video story the night his favorite team — the Cubs — won it all in '16. He even makes a cameo in the John Dixon production that you can watch by clicking here.

 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments