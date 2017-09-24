Fire at east Urbana home displaces family of four

URBANA - Firefighters are working to find out what sparked a fire that heavily damaged a home in east Urbana, temporarily displacing a family of four.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to 414 Glenn Drive where they found an attached garage on fire.

Edge-Scott firefighters responded with help from the Savoy, Carroll, St. Joseph-Stanton and Urbana fire departments. They had the fire struck by 11:40 p.m.

Edge-Scott Fire Chief Steve Thuney asked for help from an investigator with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to find the cause.

Thuney said it appeared the fire started in the two-car garage, where the flames were contained. However, there was heavy smoke damage in the house as well.

There were five people in the home at the time the fire started but no one was hurt. Two adults and two teens live there. The fifth person, also a teen, was visiting, he said.

The Emergency Support Services team was assisting them, Thuney said.

The single-story house is north of East Washington Street and east of Dr. Preston Williams Elementary School.