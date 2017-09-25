Lovie: 'Something is wrong'

CHAMPAIGN — The NFL and its players were in the news all weekend. And mostly not for what happened between the lines.

First came President Donald Trump’s criticism of NFL players who have kneeled in protest during the national anthem and that they should be fired. Sunday was the response, with teams — and some owners like the Jacksonville Jaguars' Shad Khan, an Illinois grad — locking arms or kneeling together in continued protest.

Lovie Smith spent 19 seasons in the NFL before taking the Illinois job last year. He hasn’t shied away from sharing his opinion when asked about the political climate in the country the past year.

“The Presidency of our United States, I think there’s a certain level of respect and just how you assume that position would behave in every situation,” Smith said. “That’s not the case right now. For this many people to feel like they need to take a stand against it, something is wrong.

“Is it OK for someone to call another American those names? Is it OK? Is that what we believe? If it is, I guess make your opinion known. To me, it’s not.”

This story will be updated.