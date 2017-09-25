Rantoul man gets 10 years for DUI crash that injured 12-year-old
A Rantoul man is headed to prison for 10 years in a 2015 DUI crash that left a 12-year-old with severe injuries.
Judge Adam Dill on Monday sentenced 33 year-old Juan Gaspar Miguel-Juan after Miguel-Juan earlied admitted to a charge of aggravated DUI. Miguel-Juan faced a sentence ranging from probation up to 12 years behind bars.
This stems from the events of Sept. 26, 2015, in Rantoul. Prosecutors said Miguel-Juan was driving drunk and hit Triston Smith, 12, with his van while Smith was riding his bike.
Miguel-Juan left the state shortly after the accident and was found this past April.
