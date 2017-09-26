Bennett on WDWS: I'm not running for attorney general
Local state senator Scott Bennett said he's not interested in running for attorney general.
The Democrat Bennett, who is an attorney, said several people asked him about the job after the recent announcement that incumbent Democrat Lisa Madigan would not be running for re-election.
Bennett called that announcement a surprise.
- Hear from Scott Bennett.
Several candidates from both sides of the aisle say they are running for attorney general. That includes Urbana Republican Erika Harold.
Hear the full WDWS Morning Show interview with Scott Bennett:
