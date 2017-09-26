Bennett on WDWS: I'm not running for attorney general

Video: Getting Personal: Scott Bennett » more Videographer: John Dixon This week Getting Personal sits down with Illinois Senator Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.

Local state senator Scott Bennett said he's not interested in running for attorney general.



The Democrat Bennett, who is an attorney, said several people asked him about the job after the recent announcement that incumbent Democrat Lisa Madigan would not be running for re-election.



Bennett called that announcement a surprise.

Several candidates from both sides of the aisle say they are running for attorney general. That includes Urbana Republican Erika Harold.



Hear the full WDWS Morning Show interview with Scott Bennett: