Bennett on WDWS: I'm not running for attorney general
Bennett on WDWS: I'm not running for attorney general

Tue, 09/26/2017 - 12:38pm | Tim Ditman
Video:
Getting Personal: Scott Bennett
Videographer: John Dixon
This week Getting Personal sits down with Illinois Senator Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.

Local state senator Scott Bennett said he's not interested in running for attorney general.

The Democrat Bennett, who is an attorney, said several people asked him about the job after the recent announcement that incumbent Democrat Lisa Madigan would not be running for re-election.

Bennett called that announcement a surprise.

Several candidates from both sides of the aisle say they are running for attorney general.  That includes Urbana Republican Erika Harold.

**

Hear the full WDWS Morning Show interview with Scott Bennett:

DWS Morning Show

PODCAST: State Senator Scott Bennett 9-26-17

On the DWS Morning Show Dave Gentry and Elizabeth Hess talk to State Senator Scott Bennett about Springfield and more.

Listen to this podcast

