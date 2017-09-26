Driver arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian

URBANA — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash that left a pedestrian injured.

According to an Urbana police report, officers were called to the 400 block of South Vine Street at 4:37 p.m. to respond to a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, described as a 23-year-old Urbana resident, was crossing the street in the middle of the block and had run in front of at least two vehicles headed south on Vine Street.

While one vehicle was able to avoid hitting the pedestrian, the second vehicle wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the person.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital. The person was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, Shawndre M. Kyse, 35, of Champaign, for DUI drugs and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Anybody with information on the crash may call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com) or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app, which is available on the iTunes and Google Play app stores.