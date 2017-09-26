UPDATE: Driver in fatal I-74 motorcycle crash identified

Update: 11:06 a.m.

DANVILLE — The victim of Tuesday’s fatal motorcycle accident on Interstate 74 near Fithian has been identified.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Francis P. Maher, 68, of Moweaqua, was killed in the crash.

An autopsy was scheduled for this morning.

Illinois State Police said the driver lost control of his motorcycle about 3:43 p.m. while eastbound on I-74, according to preliminary investigations. The motorcycle then left the road, went into the grass median and struck the median wires, ejecting the driver.

The driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion County coroner, state police said.

The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Update: 5:40 p.m.:

* * *

Update 5:20 p.m.:

Eastbound lanes on I-74 are back open after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon near Fithian, state police said.

* * *

Update 4:20 p.m.:

Traffic is backed up for several miles, state police said, as the passing lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the right lane. The passing lane may be closed for at least an hour or more.

* * *

Original article:

Illinois State Police and emergency rescue personnel are at the scene of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 200 (Illinois 49/Rankin and Fithian exit).

Motorists are being asked to use caution and expect delays.