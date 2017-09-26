UPDATE: Motorcycle crash backs up I-74

Update 4:20 p.m.:

Traffic is backed up for several miles, state police said, as the passing lane is blocked and traffic is moving slowly in the right lane. The passing lane may be closed for at least an hour or more.

***

Illinois State Police and emergency rescue personnel are at the scene of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 200 (Illinois 49/Rankin and Fithian exit).

Motorists are being asked to use caution and expect delays.