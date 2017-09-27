Underwood responds to scandal

CHAMPAIGN — The scandal that rocked college basketball Tuesday didn't implicate any programs or head coaches by name. That said, Louisville coach Rick Pitino was "effectively fired" Wednesday after allegations tied in the Cardinals.

Four high major assistant coaches were also arrested and charged, and their arrests could lead to questions about the programs they coached for and the coaches that lead those programs. Among them, Oklahoma State associate head coach Lamont Evans, who was hired in April 2016 by now first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

Underwood responded to this week's college basketball scandal Wednesday evening.

"Like many in our industry, I was surprised by yesterday’s events," Underwood's statement read. "From our first conversation in March, Athletic Director Josh Whitman and I have shared a mutual commitment to Illinois Men’s Basketball upholding the highest standards of integrity. I appreciate his ongoing encouragement and support. I stand ready to assist as needed to protect the game of basketball, and those who play it, on our campus and elsewhere.”