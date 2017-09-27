UPDATE: Louisville 'effectively fired' Pitino

Auburn has hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of the basketball program after the arrest of assistant coach Chuck Person on fraud charges.

A university spokesman said Wednesday that Lightfoot, Franklin and White will conduct the review. The firm is already investigating the softball program following a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint from a former player.

Person was among four college coaches and others arrested Tuesday. Auburn has suspended the former NBA player and Tigers star without pay.

Prosecutors say Person, Auburn's associate head coach, accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to Pittsburgh-based financial adviser Martin Blazer when they reached the NBA.

Federal Judge Wallace Capel Jr. in Alabama Middle District Court ordered Person to appear in New York's Southern District on Oct. 10.

The head of the National Association of Basketball Coaches says the group will pursue reforms if a federal probe show a need within the sport.

Executive Director Jim Haney said Wednesday that the allegations of recruiting improprieties at seven universities "have shaken the game and the coaching profession to the core."

Haney says coaches hold themselves to high ethical standards as role models and leaders

Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.

Interim university President Greg Postel said at a news conference Wednesday that Jurich is on paid leave, while Pitino is on unpaid leave. The coach's attorney, Steve Spence, told the Courier-Journal that Louisville has "effectively fired" Pitino.

Neither Pitino nor Jurich attended the news conference.

"I'm more angry than embarrassed," Postel said. "We will be looking for someone with integrity. There's no reason this team can't have a good season.

"It is vital for this university to strictly adhere to the NCAA rules and of course federal law. Failure to do that would be a tacit endorsement of criminal behavior."

Pitino's exit comes after the school acknowledged on Tuesday that the men's program is part of a federal investigation into alleged bribery of recruits. The 65-year-old coach was not named in the indictment that resulted in the arrest of 10 people including four assistant coaches at other schools and an Adidas executive.

It is the latest black eye for the Cardinals program. Pitino and Louisville are in the middle of appealing NCAA sanctions handed out in June following an escort scandal that unfolded nearly two years ago, which could cost the school its 2013 national title.

Jurich has supported Pitino through his transgressions during the athletic director's nearly 20-year tenure at the university.

Pitino, 65, was 416-143 over 16 years at Louisville, including that 2013 NCAA championship.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn't name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.

Postel also said Wednesday that one student-athlete has been informed he will not practice or play for the university until investigation is resolved.

"This decision will protect the interests of both the student and the University of Louisville," Postel said.

The FBI says Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans has surrendered to federal authorities in allegations that he took bribes to influence star athletes.

FBI special agent Jessica Rice says Evans surrendered to federal marshals early Wednesday on federal corruption charges following an investigation into the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA.

Rice says Evans, hired by first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood in April 2016 when Underwood was the coach at Oklahoma State, is scheduled to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Charles Goodwin about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Evans expected $2,000 a month for his services. Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

A whirlwind Tuesday on the college basketball landscape continued into Wednesday.

Louisville has scheduled a news conference during which officials are expected to address the university's involvement in a federal bribery investigation, the latest scandal involving the Cardinals men's basketball program.

Cardinals coach Rick Pitino is not mentioned in the federal indictment announced Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including four assistant basketball coaches at major Division I programs. The investigation and arrests come as Pitino and Louisville are appealing NCAA sanctions following a sex scandal that began nearly two years ago.

In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors say at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn't name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville.

This comes on top of a busy Tuesday night for Illinois athletics. With a dash of drama.

First came an official statement at 9:42 p.m. regarding the breaking scandal in college basketball earlier in the day. Exactly 30 minutes later a Class of 2018 Illini football commit announced he was decommitting — and not by his choice.

With Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans among those arrested Tuesday for bribery and fraud, Illinois was drawn into the latest college basketball scandal. Evans coached under first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood last season with the Cowboys after Underwood hired Evans in April 2016.

"We watched with the rest of the country as (Tuesday)’s news unfolded regarding alleged corruption in corners of major college basketball,” read the statement the Illinois athletic department issued late Tuesday night. “We have continued to monitor the situation throughout the day and are not aware of any information to suggest involvement in (Tuesday)’s allegations by any member of our men’s basketball staff. We will support any and all efforts to ensure the integrity of our great game.”

The dramatic night continued with three-star Roswell (Ga.) quarterback Cordel Littlejohn announcing his decommitment on Twitter.

“Not by choice,” the note Littlejohn posted read. “My scholarship was just (taken) away after they allowed me to commit, post on all my social media accounts and even after I set up my official visit.

"After being 100 percent committed, my recruiting process is now back open so please contact me if you are serious about recruiting me. Only if you are serious. I don’t want to feel this feeling again. It’s embarrassing to have to come back and tell my family and friends about this.”

Littlejohn was the second of three 2018 quarterbacks to commit to Illinois when he did so less than one month ago. The other two — Coran Taylor (Peoria) and M.J. Rivers (Frisco, Texas) — remain committed to the Illini.