Urbana man gets 40 years for murder

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Joshu'ah Young is escorted in for his sentencing hearing at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday September 29, 2017.

URBANA — A 20-year-old convicted murderer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of Rakim Vineyard.

Judge Heidi Ladd imposed the sentence on Joshu’ah Young on Friday in a packed and heavily guarded courtroom, saying he’d have to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

“There wasn’t a glimmer of sorrow or regret for taking another human being’s life,” Ladd said.

Mr. Vineyard was 22 when he was fatally shot as he stood on a sidewalk on North Sixth Street in Champaign, and Young was arrested for the murder this past January.

In the three years since the shooting, there has been a spate of retaliatory shootings in Champaign and Urbana, some of them fatal. Security measures inside the courtroom continued in the corridors and outdoors around the courthouse after the sentencing hearing.

DWS News & Interviews Young sentenced to 40 years in Vineyard murder Prosecutors call him corrupt, while his defense attorney says he's mentally ill. A judge sided with the former, sentencing 20-year-old Joshuah Young of Champaign to 40 years in prison in the 2014 shooting death of Rakim Vineyard. It's a crime that police say sparked much of the gun violence that persists in Champaign today. Tim Ditman has more from Friday's sentencing hearing. Listen to this podcast

Young faced a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison, and authorities said he didn’t cooperate with the probation officer preparing his pre-sentence report.

Mr. Vineyard’s grandmother, Ida Vineyard, said her grandson “was always thoughtful, giving and loving.”

“If he received a treat, he made sure every other kid around got some too, even if it meant sharing his.”

There was nothing she could ask him to do that he didn’t give 125 percent of effort to, she said.

“It’s almost indescribable to talk about how his death has impacted me,” she said.

In addition to the first degree murder charge in connection with Mr. Vineyard’s death, Young has a record of other offenses, several of them committed when he was a juvenile. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in 2015 and he was adjudicated as a delinquent minor on three occasions, according to court records.

***

ORIGINAL

URBANA — The man whose actions police say sparked years of gun violence in Champaign-Urbana is headed to prison for 40 years.

In front of a packed gallery this morning, Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced 20-year-old Joshu'ah Young of Urbana. He faced 20 to 85 years behind bars.

Young was earlier convicted in the 2014 shooting death of 22-year-old Rakim Vineyard in Champaign.

— Tim Ditman



