Fire closes University near downtown

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette
Champaign Fire Department crews respond to a working fire at 71 Chester Street near downtown Champaign on Sunday morning. Smoke was reported coming from the roof above what was a popular C-U bar that currently is undergoing renovation.
As crews work on a fire at 71 Chester St. in Champaign, University Avenue eastbound is blocked just east of downtown.
Champaign Fire Department reports smoke showing from a roof and is on the scene.
Westbound lanes of University remain open.
