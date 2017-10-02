AUDIO: fresh training, but no discipline for Urbana officers who arrested flag burner

Other Related Content Urbana man gets $15,000 in settlement of flag-burning lawsuit

No discipline was handed down to the officers involved with the arrest of Urbana flag burner Bryton Mellott last year. The officers relied on an out-of-date state law that contradicts a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says flag burning is protected speech.



Urbana's police chief said the case led to a fresh round of training for all officers. Tim Ditman has more.

Court documents show three officers arrested Bryton Mellott.



They are Kenneth Sprague, Jeremy Hale and Matthew McElhoe. The three consulted with their supervisor, Sgt. Andrew Charles.



Charles has been with Urbana police since 1989 and was officer of the year in 1994. Hale was hired in June 2008, and Sprague was brought on in January of last year. McElhoe was hired in February of 2015 and left for another job this past March.



All four officers had no prior discipline, according to documents obtained by our newsroom via an open records request. In fact, the group has 25 pages worth of commendations in their personnel files.