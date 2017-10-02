I-74 eastbound backed up

Updated 6 p.m.:

A serious crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 203 near Fithian and Muncie, state police said, blocking the road and backing up traffic for several miles.

Traffic is being rerouted at exit 200 onto U.S. Route 150.

* * *

Original article:

Interstate 74 eastbound is blocked at milepost 200 near Fithian, according to state police.

Traffic is being rerouted at the exit, and this is expected to continue for multiple hours.