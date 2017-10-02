UPDATE: Woman dies in I-74 crash

Updated 1 p.m. Tuesday:

DANVILLE — An accident on Interstate 74 Monday afternoon claimed the life of a 27-year-old Virginia woman, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.

The late afternoon traffic crash on I-74 eastbound near rural Fithian involved a minivan and a semi-tractor trailer claimed the life of Abigail J. Hagen, of Norfolk, Va.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today, according to Coroner Jane McFadden. No other details about the accident have been released at this time.



Updated 6 p.m.:

A serious crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 203 near Fithian and Muncie, state police said, blocking the road and backing up traffic for several miles.

Traffic is being rerouted at exit 200 onto U.S. Route 150.

* * *

Original article:

Interstate 74 eastbound is blocked at milepost 200 near Fithian, according to state police.

Traffic is being rerouted at the exit, and this is expected to continue for multiple hours.