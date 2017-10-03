UPDATE: Woman dies in I-74 crash

FITHIAN — A Virginia woman who was in the back seat of a mini-van tending to her young sons Monday afternoon was killed when their vehicle crashed into a slowed semitrailer tractor truck on Interstate 74.

Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the accident happened at 4:38 p.m. on I-74 eastbound between Fithain and Muncie in western Vermilion County. Traffic was backed up for several miles in the wake of the crash.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified the woman killed as Abigail J. Hagen, 27, of Norfolk.

The release from police said she was in the back seat, unbelted, tending to her 3-year-old and 1-year-old sons, when her husband, Eric Hagen, 28, apparently failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a semi that had slowed as it was entering a construction zone.

The van traveled partially under the trailer, heavily damaging the van roof and throwing Mrs. Hagen from the vehicle.

Her husband was wearing his seat belt and received non life-threatening injuries. The boys were properly restrained in car seats and not injured.

The driver of the semi, was David Schoessow, 59, of West Bend, Wis. He was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Eric Hagen was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Mrs. Hagen’s uncle, Keith Behr of Davenport, Iowa, called his niece a “wonderful loving mother” who loved her boys.

Behr said the family had been at the wedding of Mrs. Hagen’s younger brother in Omaha, Neb., over the weekend and were returning to Norfolk, where Eric Hagen is stationed in the Marines. The couple is originally from Omaha, Behr said.



