Champaign pedestrian killed

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police say a 34-year-old woman is cooperating with them in their investigation into the death of a man hit by her van Tuesday night.

Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said Robert Milligan, 67, was crossing the 900 block of Bradley Avenue from north to south and was about in the middle of the westbound lane when he was struck.

The accident happened about 7:28 p.m.

Ramseyer said the driver, whose name they have declined to release, had just turned west on to Bradley from Prospect and had changed lanes to go into the left lane when she hit Mr. Milligan near North Willis Avenue.

Police said she cooperated with police and the initial investigation shows she was not impaired or distracted.

Ramseyer said police plan to obtain video from nearby businesses to confirm statements from at least three wintesses.

Mr. Milligan was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:06 p.m. from his injuries.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said no autopsy will be done.

Police said Mr. Milligan lived not far from where he was hit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Champaign police investigators at 403-6900.



CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Bradley Avenue on Tuesday night.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 67-year-old Robert Milligan was struck while he was walking in the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue around 7:30 p.m. That's just west of Prospect Avenue on the city's northside.

He was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 8:06 p.m. Champaign police continue to investigate the accident.