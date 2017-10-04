UPDATE: No further threat from gas line break in campus area

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

An Illini Alert tweet reported at 1:11 p.m. that the emergency from the gas line break at Fourth and Daniel had ended and it was safe to resume normal activity.

CHAMPAIGN — Crews are working to cap a gas leak that happened in the heart of the University of Illinois campus at 9:15 a.m.

Champaign police Sgt. Tom Frost confirmed that a natural gas line was hit by a construction crew working in front of 903 S. Fourth St., which is near the intersection with Daniel.

Firefighters evacuated at least one apartment building at that intersection, Frost said.

Traffic has been diverted for a block in all four directions while the repair is going on.

Frost said at 10:20 a.m., he was about a block away and the odor was still strong.



