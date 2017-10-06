NOW: Jimmy John Liautaud on 'Penny'

Host Jim Turpin has two familiar names in studio this morning (listen live here).

Kicking off today's 'Penny For Your Thoughts' is a visit from Champaign’s Jimmy John Liautaud. The sandwich giant has been on Turpin’s most-wanted list for a while and will chat about a variety of things, from his Jimmy John’s operation to the $150,000 his family donated to the Kickapoo Rail Trail.

Is it Lunch Time Jimmy John Liautaud from @jimmyjohns is here now @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/k1OSm5LerX — Ed Bond (@EdIllini) October 6, 2017

At 10 a.m., it’s Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz’s turn.

To participate, call 217-356-9397 or text 217-351-5357. The podcast will be available at news-gazette.com before noon.

