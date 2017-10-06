NOW: Jimmy John Liautaud on 'Penny'
Host Jim Turpin has two familiar names in studio this morning (listen live here).
Kicking off today's 'Penny For Your Thoughts' is a visit from Champaign’s Jimmy John Liautaud. The sandwich giant has been on Turpin’s most-wanted list for a while and will chat about a variety of things, from his Jimmy John’s operation to the $150,000 his family donated to the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
Is it Lunch Time Jimmy John Liautaud from @jimmyjohns is here now @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/k1OSm5LerX
— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) October 6, 2017
At 10 a.m., it’s Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz’s turn.
To participate, call 217-356-9397 or text 217-351-5357. The podcast will be available at news-gazette.com before noon.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.