Rain moves part of Urbana First Fridays indoor this evening

URBANA — The outdoor activities planned for Urbana’s First Fridays Festival this evening are being moved indoors due to rain.

Those things that would normally occur outside on Main Street between Race and Broadway are being moved indoors to Lincoln Square Village this Friday only.

The event gets underway around 5 p.m., according to Imbibe Urbana spokeswoman Kristin Walters. Participating businesses will still do their promotions at their own sites.

The Women of Urbana fashion show, featuring Mayor Diane Marlin and several other city employees, begins at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to last about 45 minutes, Walters said.

An after-party will be held in the space in Lincoln Square formerly occupied by Art Mart.



