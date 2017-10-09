Crash backs up Interstate 74 between Fithian, Oakwood
Update: the crash scene is cleared.
State police are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 204 between Fithian and Oakwood.
The crash has blocked at least one lane, so police cautioned drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
