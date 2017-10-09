Non-profit says it is new owner of Danville's Bresee Tower

The 100 year-old Bresee Tower in downtown Danville has a new owner.



Historic Restorations, a non-profit based in Alabama, announced on Facebook over the weekend that it has closed on the property.



The new owners said they plan to be in Danville in a couple of weeks to tour the property and meet with local officials. They also asked local residents for ideas on what they think should be done with the building. The owners said the project will take time and add that the sole purpose for taking on the project is to save the building from demolition.



The building was first built in 1917, and it operated as First National Bank. The tower has been closed since 2005.



The executive director of Historic Restorations could not be reached for comment on the company's plans for the building.