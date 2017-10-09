UPDATED: dense fog advisory expires

New:



The dense fog advisory has expired as of 11:20 a.m. Monday.



**



Original story:



The dense fog advisory for East Central Illinois has been extended until 12 p.m. Monday. It covers all area counties except Ford, Iroquois and Edgar.



Visibility is down to one-quarter mile in spots. So if you're driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.