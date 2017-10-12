Fire damages Indian restaurant in downtown Urbana
The cause of a fire at a restaurant in downtown Urbana Thursday morning remains under investigation.
Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger said firefighters were called to the Sitara Indian Restaurant and Lounge at 114 South Race Street at around 10:30 a.m. Nightlinger said there was a fire in the vent hood of the kitchen.
- Hear from Brian Nightlinger.
Nightlinger said there were about a half-dozen employees inside the restaurant when the fire began, but he said they were able to get out safely. Nightlinger said the business is closed for now.
A dollar damage estimate is not yet available, but Nightlinger said the fire caused moderate damage.
There were no injuries.
