Sheriff's office: Daughter's ex may be tied to Champaign arson fire

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said an ex-boyfriend may be to blame for a fire outside of a house in northwest Champaign earlier this week.

Deputies responded to 1407 Kings Way around 5:50 a.m. Monday, and a fire was located on the exterior of the home. No fire damage was located inside the house. Firefighters from the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.

According to a police report, the occupants of the home told deputies that their daughter's ex-boyfriend had made threats to burn the house down. The residents said that when they woke up to the blaze, they detected a strong smell of gasoline in the house prior to evacuating.

The sheriff's office continues to search for 22-year-old Curtis Dion Morris, who it said may have information about the fire.