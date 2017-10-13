Champaign man arrested for firing gun into the air after fighting with another man

A Champaign man was arrested Friday morning for shooting a gun off into the air after a night of physical and verbal altercations with his girlfriend's brother.

Champaign Police spokesperson LaEisha Meaderds says police were called to the 400 block of Briar Lane around 10:20 a.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired.

Meaderds says Lawrence Agnew, 30, and the other man had an ongoing domestic dispute overnight and into the morning that led to Agnew allegedly firing a single warning shot into the air outside of the house.

She says Agnew was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Meaderds says Agnew lives at the house with his girlfriend and that her brother had recently been staying there.